Singer Adele postpones ten planned concerts in Las Vegas

“I need to slow down and take a break.” It is with these words that the singer Adele It was announced to his fans on Wednesday 28 February that his Ten concerts planned for the month of March will be postponed “until a later date”. Due to health reasons.

Currently, the singer is in residence at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas rolling in The Deep After being withdrawn, “on doctors’ orders” Fell ill during final concert at end of 2023, “I haven’t had time to fully get back on my feet before starting again and here I am again ill, which unfortunately has affected my voice,” she wrote.

The dates affected by these postponements are March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, He added, “This stage five weekend has been postponed to a later date. We are working on the details and will get you the details as soon as possible.”

Since November 2022, Adele has been performing at the hotel-casino located on the Las Vegas Strip. The artist residency has been extended several times since its launch. The singer’s next concert will take place on May 17 and will continue until June.

