Six Cubans arrested after protests in San Andrés, Holguín

At least six people were arrested for demonstrating in the city of Holguín, San Andrés, on March 8, it emerged this Friday.

a report of Marty News It is reported that the four detainees were kept secret at the State Security Headquarters in Pedernales before being transferred to the prison this Thursday.

The arrests were made within the framework of an investigation into alleged crimes of contempt and public disorder caused by protests on March 8 in San Andrés, 19 kilometers from the provincial capital Holguín.

Two youths are also included among those arrested. elsa elissa solis barrera And Lee Velazquez OchoaWho were transferred to the provincial jail.

for its part, Yunior Barrera Gutierrez, Yulier Ramirez San Juan, Reinier Reymon Pena And warnell ricardoremain in custody in various facilities in the province, the publication highlighted.

Elsa Elisa’s mother, Cuban Blanca María Barrera Gutiérrez, said the young woman is 20 years old and that her brother, Yunior Barrera Gutiérrez, a 48-year-old man who is a father of two children with intellectual disabilities, was also detained.

Activist Dámaso Alberto Fernández reported that Lee Velázquez was fined five thousand pesos and had his cell phone confiscated two days after the protest and was arrested the next day.

In the demonstration, residents of San Andres demanded independence and gathered in the town park to demonstrate saucepan In protest against blackouts and food shortages on the island.

Large scale protests took place last Sunday as well santiago de cubaGranma, Sancti Spiritus and Cienfuegos.

The protesters are demanding electricity, food and freedom.

Although the regime has denied repression of the protests, the people of Santiago have denounced that dozens of youths were detained there.

Even on Monday, some people were on the streets demanding the release of those detained on Sunday.