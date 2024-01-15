We revealed in detail Emma Stone’s makeup secrets at the Oscars

Stone-built Emma with a flawless complexion enhanced by effective make-up without appearing “weighted down”, she shone at the Oscars evening where she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Poor Creatures. Actress and producer best known for her roles in The Amazing Spider-Man and Crazy, Stupid, Love alongside Ryan Gosling.

Here are the products and shades used by makeup artist Rachel Goodwin on actress Emma Stone.

This gel cream is perfect as a moisturizing base, it is long lasting. Its plus? It has a silicone-free and fragrance-free formula. Singer Luann posted a video on Instagram praising its moisturizing benefits.

To achieve a flawless complexion, the makeup artist uses golden beige glow stimulants for fair skin. Its plus? Chamomile flower extract, a Thai flower that has brightening properties for glowing skin.

This moisturizing foundation with buildable medium coverage for a healthy-looking complexion. Its plus? Its formula with transparent pigments and a complex of molecules contained in 30 shades allows it to adapt to all tones and undertones.

This liquid sculpting cream is pleasant to wear and flexible. Its plus? It instantly shapes the cheeks for a natural and effective result. It has an innovative cushion that allows the product to be applied and blended evenly

A luminous blush for a perfectly glowing complexion!

A palette of 6 mini nude eye shadows. Its plus? A soft, modular and invisible texture

This hot pink lipstick is reminiscent of the 90s. Is this a plus? Its light-diffuse pink color for an attractive finish.

This article contains affiliate links that may be subject to remuneration from our partners. The prices mentioned are indicative and subject to change.