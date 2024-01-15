Mbappe steals attention from Kroos

Toni Kroos played his last game with the German team on 2 July 2021 in the round of 16 of the Euro Cup. After the tournament, the Real Madrid midfielder announced his retirement, focusing his career on the white team. Almost three years later, just before another Euro Cup in Germany, he returns tonight (9pm) against France, to save a team in the short hours after several ships were sunk.

This match is a classic of football rivalry, a match of the highest level, two favorites to win the title in July, two teams with great statistics, among them Mbappé, or Musiala, the rising star of European football, who would like to prove in the Euro Himself in the last break before the Cup. Cruz returns in the same form he left with, being an undeniable piece at Real Madrid, Which he has not renewed yet, despite the fact that people around him and his family are clamoring for it.

With Tony Cruz, Germany.

Christopher Neudorf efe

In Lyon, at the Groupama stadium, one of Mbappé’s favorite stadiums, the French team captain will, like his team in the summer, try to lead Les Bleus to the Euro Cup, the only trophy that eludes them at international level. Is. …Mod in the press conference before the meeting. The forward was surrounded by questions about his future, jumping up and down as if he were an opponent defender trying to steal the ball.

“I have nothing to announce.” “I think everything will be sorted out before the European Championships. We’re in the final race…” “I want to go to the Olympics, but it’s not up to me.” “Do you see me upset when I play with everything around me?” He Gave some such answers. The star of Bondi, whose future lies outside Paris, but who will still, at least until June, make no statement about his future, Aware that this could cause an earthquake that could disrupt his playing performance with both PSG and the French national team.

Without Griezmann, who ended a streak of 84 consecutive games with France, an absolute record, To curb Kroos’ potential to some extent, Deschamps will have to make some new additions to the eleven. 18-year-old youngster Zaire-Emery is set to run as a starter in midfield, while in attack, alongside Mbappé, he should be partnered by Oliver Giroud and Ousmane Dembele As for one match, although it is a friendly between France and Germany, friendly disputes disappeared more than a century ago.

Possible eleven:

France: Samba; Kounde, Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez; Rabiot, Fofana, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Giroud and Mbappé.

Germany: Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Cruz, Gundogan; Muller, Wirtz, Musiala and Fulkrug,

