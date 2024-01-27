Source: Adam Silver finalizes contract extension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has finalized a contract extension that is expected to take him through the end of the decade, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

It does not take long for formal negotiations to be completed with the Board of Governors on a new agreement. adam silverNearing his 10th anniversary as commissioner, he’s on track to pursue the NBA’s next set of major goals: a new media rights deal and league expansion.

Quite different from his predecessor David Stern, adam silver Has earned a reputation for seeking greater consensus and partnership with owners, management and players. He has been able to maintain respect – and even popularity – among those voters despite difficult decisions and negotiations.

Adam Silver will lead the NBA through at least 2029. Photo: Getty

Silver, 61, has pushed for some dramatic initiatives, including the introduction of play-in and in-season tournaments, player participation laws, draft lottery reform that discouraged teams from competing to win top draft picks and Financial valuation is continuously increasing. Of the franchise. The implementation of the league’s emphasis on freedom of movement in 2019–2020 has led to a rapid increase in the league’s scoring, including a 2023–2024 season that has featured four of the top 10 offensive teams in NBA history so far.

The Silvers completed a new collective bargaining agreement with the Players Association in March that guarantees labor peace through at least 2029 and a reshaped salary cap system, giving smaller and mid-market organizations more time to compete in the market. Expected to get a better chance to compete with big franchises. , The league was looking for an economic structure that would help spread talent to more teams, and now that seems to be happening.

Silver has demonstrated the ability to weather crises, particularly in 2020 after Rudy Gobert’s positive test for COVID-19 led to the suspension of the NBA season and the American sports and social crisis in the early weeks of the pandemic. Paved the way for reaction. Ultimately, Silver created a bubble in Orlando to restart and complete the 2020 season, saving television revenue and player salaries.

Silver also oversaw the bans, suspensions, and eventual team sales by two troubled NBA owners: Donald Sterling of the LA Clippers and Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns.

Silver spent eight years as the league’s deputy commissioner before replacing Stern in 2014 and was the unanimous choice to replace Stern when he announced his retirement date in 2012.