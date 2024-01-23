Source: Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Adrian Griffin

The Milwaukee Bucks are firing first-year head coach Adrian Griffin, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Planning to quickly search from a small group of experienced and available head trainers Doc Rivers tops the list, sources said.

Adrian Griffin went 30–13 as the Bucks’ first-year head coach. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

it is expected that Veteran assistant Joe Prunty takes over as interim coach, sources said. Milwaukee hosts Cleveland on Wednesday.

He hired Griffin in the summer to replace longtime coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after Milwaukee's first-round exit last season. A few months after the appointment, the Bucks made a trade to acquire damian lillard, Due to which there is pressure on the franchise to achieve big wins this season.

milwaukee is 30-13 entering Tuesday’s games and ranked No. 2 in the Eastern Conference; He The winning percentage is the best by a fired head coach during a season since David Blatt with the Cavaliers in 2015–16.,

But despite the impressive record, The Bucks have struggled at times, especially on the defensive end of the floor, They dropped from fourth in defense last season to 22nd this year and have given up 141 and 122 points in back-to-back games. detroit pistons,