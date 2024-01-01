Rihanna, this restaurant that welcomed the star in Paris: “She came for dinner after the Dior fashion show”

The Barbadian superstar, who gave birth to her second child last August, had been virtually absent from public appearances since this summer. And yet… Surprise guest at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show, Monday, January 22, Rihanna returns to the front rows of Paris Fashion Week, completely dressed in black look. Food lovers might be wondering where ASAP Rocky’s partner sat after the show ended. Answer:SienaUnder the leadership of Mehdi Abdelhedi.

Such is life in Sienna, an italian restaurant At a spectacular address, on the Place du Marché Saint-Honoré, an area where luxury brands abound, between the Louvre and the Opéra Garnier. In addition to claiming to be “Tuscany in the heart of Paris”, the establishment promises to be able to Eat just meters away from All-Hollywood :The Jenner family, Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams, Selena Gomez, Burna Boy, Winnie Harlow, Camila Cabello…and to add to the picture, Rihanna.

Mehdi Abdelhedi, who also heads Caesars, agreed to speak about the pop star’s visit. “Siena is the last restaurant I opened. Rihanna came for dinner after the Dior show., The friend of the stars tells us. He follows: “This is the first time she has come to France since my restaurant opened This is the first establishment he has visited since coming to Paris. He was accompanied by Jay Z’s frontman, Roc Nation frontman Jay Brown. My teams felt very honored to be able to serve them.

Italy in headlines in every plate

Close your eyes, you’re in Italy! In the heart of historic Paris, Sienna was designed as An exotic and glamorous place to stay, inspired by dolce vita, Very authentic or extremely adventurous, consisting of plates seasonal products, Sourced from small, passionate Italian producers. among signature dishes We get linguines served in a pecorino wheel (€32), homemade ravioli filled with pecorino and pepper sauce, burrata and seasonal black truffle cream sauce (€45) or even linguines. all’astice Cooked with half a blue lobster and house-made lobster bisque (€49). The menu also includes the famous Milanese breaded veal chop, cherry tomatoes and rocket (€37), grilled octopus, stracciatella, daterino tomatoes, candied lemon and gremolata as well as the unforgettable Margherita pizza (€19). for dessertWe succumbed to the tiramisu (14€), the lemon meringue tart (15€) and why not the nocciolata (14€) with crispy donuts.

siena

35 Pl du Marché Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris

