Source: Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Steelers

Russell Wilson’s deal with the Steelers is for one year, sources say

Russell WilsonThe nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and one-time Super Bowl winner, plans to sign with pittsburgh steelersNFL sources told espn,

Wilson will sign a one-year contract in a favorable agreement for steelersWell, the Denver Broncos, the team he played for and who informed him of his release last week, will pay $38 million of his salary while he wears the black and yellow.

Russell Wilson aims for his third team in the NFL after playing with the Seahawks and Broncos usa today sports

In a social media post, Russell Wilson Wrote: “Year 13. Grateful” along with a video of it steelers And their fans.

with the permission of broncosBecause he was still under contract before the start of the new league year, Wilson visited officials of steelers In pittsburgh For more than six hours on Friday. He met with coach Mike Tomlin and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, among others. Both parties had mutual interests which led to their one-year agreement.

Russell Wilson going now pittsburgh to compete kenny pickettfirst choice of steelers The first-round pick of the 2022 draft and the only quarterback currently under contract with the team. mason rudolph He entered free agency after three games with the team last season.

The 35-year-old athlete was warned broncos He would be released last Monday, ending a tumultuous two-year stay in which Denver went 11-19 and failed to make the playoffs.

broncos signed on Wilson for five years in exchange for $242.6 million after a lucrative exchange with Seattle Seahawks In 2022. Now, due to the split between the two parties, they will face a blow of $85 million.

Russell Wilson spent ten seasons together seahawks, he has nine Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl under his belt. third round pick seattle In 2012 he threw for 43,653 yards with 334 touchdowns and 106 interceptions.