St. Louis Cardinals extend Oliver Marmol

manager of St. Louis Cardinals, oliver marble, has spent two excellent years leading the team so far. That’s why, from the offices he decided to make an important announcement regarding the future of the young strategist.

Through social networks, Cardinals Confirmed an extension for two more years with oliver marbleThe Dominican’s original contract expired after this season. On the other hand, details of the agreement have not been released yet, but it will remain in the clubhouse until the end of the 2026 campaign.





The tactician was appointed as Mike Shildt’s successor following his dismissal at the end of the 2021 season. In that first year he led St. Louis Cardinals (93–69) for a division title. Next, they lost 2–0 in the NL Wild Cards Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, it was a positive start.

On the other hand, last year they were unable to reach the playoffs with a negative record of 71–90, despite a winning percentage of .438. It was the sixth time since 1994 that the franchise finished with a losing record. Data from Baseball Reference.

However, despite this setback his position remains at the top St. Louis Cardinals He never seemed in danger. Accordingly, it recently received public support from both management and owners Derrick Gould of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch,

Marble numbers as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals

marble His winning percentage in his two seasons coaching is .506 Cardinals With a record of 0–2 in the playoffs. Baseball reference number.

Ultimately, he spent five seasons (2017–2022) on the team’s coaching staff under Shildt and Mike Matheny, before being promoted to head coach.