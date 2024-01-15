Starbucks will refund you for your purchases, how, when, where?

starbucks is an American multinational company based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to the sale of coffee, hot drinks and other beverages, as well as snacks and confectionery products. In Mexico, it is the most important coffee shop chain.

Recently, Starbucks announced a strategic alliance with Bank of America. This initiative allows customers to earn cashback and accumulate rewards for their purchases.

But how does this program work, when can you start taking advantage of it and where is it applicable?

Who can avail this benefit?

Through this program, they will be able to link their eligible accounts to earn 2% cashback from Bank of America, in addition to earning one star on every $2 spent at Starbucks.

This rewards system adds to the benefits Rewards members already enjoy for their eligible purchases, providing additional incentives for frequent visitors to the coffee chain.

When and where benefits apply

To take advantage of these benefits, applicants must link their eligible Bank of America debit or credit card to their Starbucks Rewards account. This can be done through the online platforms of any of these companies.

Once linked, qualifying purchases made through the Starbucks app, such as reloading a digital gift card, ordering in advance, or paying in the app at the time of purchase, will begin earning rewards.

The program is now available to current Starbucks Rewards members and Bank of America cardholders, as well as new users who want to join. New customers can sign up for Starbucks Rewards through its official website or mobile app, and those interested in getting a Bank of America card can visit its website for more information.

The partnership between Starbucks and Bank of America underscores both companies’ commitment to providing added value to their customers.

a marketing strategy

alliance between Bank of America and Starbucks Represents an innovative and powerful marketing and loyalty strategy, designed to benefit both participating companies and their customers.

This type of collaboration not only reflects the evolution in approach towards customer satisfaction, but also underlines the importance of synergy between brands from different sectors to provide added value to their respective customer bases.

Objective of the alliance: To increase customer loyalty

By integrating the rewards systems of Starbucks and Bank of America, both companies want to increase the loyalty of customers by providing them with tangible benefits for their loyalty. This strategy allows customers to accumulate rewards more quickly and efficiently, encouraging continued use of both services.

attract new customers

Cross-reward offerings act as a powerful magnet to attract new customers. By offering exclusive benefits from the moment of registration, both Bank of America and Starbucks can attract the attention of potential new users who want to maximize their benefits in financial services and everyday consumption.

Improve Customer Experience

Simplifying the process of earning rewards and enriching the options available to redeem them significantly improves the customer experience. This reflects a deep commitment to customer satisfaction, placing it at the center of business operations.

