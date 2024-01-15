The record continues. This is the price of currencies in Cuba today!

The informal currency market in Cuba today has seen a rise in the prices of major foreign currencies such as the US dollar and the euro. Today, February 17, new records were set for these currencies and so-called freely convertible currencies (MLCs), according to independent media LTalk.

According to this information, the euro is bought and sold at 310 Cuban pesos, the US dollar at 305 and the freely convertible currency (MLC) remains stable at 260. These currencies are highly sought after by Cubans to access basic necessities in MLC stores.

Cuba’s national currency, the peso, continues to decline in value and purchasing power against foreign currencies. This situation reflects the serious economic crisis the country is facing, which is plagued by foreign exchange shortages, monetary instability and distrust in the national currency.

The informal currency market in Cuba is not regulated by the state. Therefore, exchange rates vary according to the supply and demand of agents participating in this market. This creates a situation of uncertainty and risk for the population, who sees their income falling further every day.

Currency in Cuba today according to the Central Bank

Cuba’s economic and social situation is reflected in the unofficial currency market, where foreign currencies are quoted well above the official exchange rate established by the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC). This reflects the lack of and interest in foreign exchange on the island, which is going through a deep crisis. Cuba’s national currency, the peso, continues to lose value against foreign currencies.

As of this February 17, the BCC has foreign currencies for exchange at this price: the euro is at 129 Cuban pesos, the US dollar is at 120 pesos, the pound sterling is at 151 pesos, the Canadian dollar is at 89 Cuban pesos and the Mexican peso is Exchanged in Cuba at 7.03 Cuban pesos.



