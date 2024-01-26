Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu at the All-Star Game

When we talk about determining statistics while playing basketball, the names of Stephen Curry And Sabrina Ionescu He will have to come into discussion. Both are ranked as the best three-point shooters on the court in their respective leagues.

As both have shown mastery in that area of ​​the game, both new york liberty of Women’s National Basketball Association like the pilot of Golden State Warriors of National Basketball Association He has tried to end the debate about who is the best.





According to journalist Shams Charania, Stephen Curry And Sabrina Ionescu Ultimately there will be a duel between them to decide who is the leader among the trio.

You may be interested in: Official: NBA Announces All-Star Game Starters, LeBron James Captain

There will be a three-point competition between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu

Shams Charanja communicated through him Account from x.com He Stephen Curry And Sabrina Ionescu They will meet in a three-point contest. This duel will take place on the weekend all star game Will be held in Indianapolis.

It should be noted that the player Golden State Warriors He is the historical leader in three-point shots nba (3557) and won the three-point contest twice. star of while wnba He also won the competition last year by scoring the most three-pointers among players from both leagues in the same round. His 37 points out of a possible 40 broke the record of 31 Stephen Curry Best record in 2021 and women’s league ally quigley Of 30.

Because of Sabrina Ionescu’s spectacular way of becoming a three-point champion, the NBA wanted to compete against her. in commitment to Golden State from this perspective Sacramento Kings On Thursday the 25th, Stephen Curry He told this to his partner Brandon Podzimski “We have to solve this once and for all”

star of new york liberty Through Your X.com account reacted to the video “Let’s do this!! Meet at the 3-point line.”

It is noteworthy that this great clash will take place next Saturday, 17th February.