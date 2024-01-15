‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Photos Show the Return of Max Actress Sadie Sink

Looks like Max Mayfield is headed back to Hawkins! New behind-the-scenes photos show Sadie Sink on the set of Netflix stranger things Season 5.

The end of the last season of stranger things Max Stance was tougher, with the character being blinded and nearly dying at the hands of Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna. Still, as production on Season 5 continues to ramp up, stranger things Fans finally get a more light-hearted look at the character, showing a smiling Sadie Sink in a hospital bed with Lucas Sinclair actor Caleb McLaughlin.

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer clarifies that this BTS photo is exclusively of Sync No His character Max. So it looks like the photos don’t say much about Season 5 stranger things Will take his character. However, considering the Duffer Brothers’ history of keeping their young cast members alive, it’s unlikely that Max will die off any time soon.

Stranger things are coming to Hawkins…

stranger things Created by Matt and Ross Duffer. The duo also executive produce the series alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Brian Wright, Cindy Holland, Jessica Mecklenburg, Matt Thunell, Carl Gajdusek, Ian Patterson, and Curtis Gwynn.

stranger things Stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priya Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower , Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn. The series is expected to return for its fifth season in 2025.

The first four seasons of stranger things Are available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned for all the latest news on the final season and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!