Strava and ŌURA join forces to offer a comprehensive view of athletes’ performance and well-being

Strava, the leading training platform with over 120 million active users, has announced an innovative integration with ŌURA, a leader in sleep and recovery analysis technology, through its smart ring. This strategic alliance will allow athletes to integrate their health, physical activity, rest and recovery data on a single platform, giving them a complete and comprehensive view of their performance and physical well-being.

ŌURA Ring. Image: ŌURA

A new era of knowledge and understanding of the human body

Beyond fitness tracking, Strava has now become a powerhouse that encompasses a user’s entire active life. The new integration with ŌURA expands Strava’s data ecosystem, offering a holistic and evolutionary view of each athlete’s fitness, health and well-being.

Strava’s Business Director, Zipporah Allen, highlights the importance of overall well-being to reach your maximum potential: Your best physical shape is not just limited to sports performance, it also depends on your rest, recovery and general health. That’s why at Strava we’re committed to offering tools and solutions that address all aspects of an active lifestyle. Integration with ŌURA is a fundamental step on this path ,

ŌURA integration into Strava. Image: Strava

ŌURA data is integrated into Strava as additional content similar to images or videos, allowing athletes to view and analyze their performances in an even more complete and rich way. Among the benefits and advantages of this new association:

Linking ŌURA to Strava is simple and intuitive: simply select the data to share in the ŌURA application and link it to the desired Strava activity.

Comprehensive view of performance: Athletes will be able to see how every effort, from a run to a yoga session to a good night’s rest, contributes to their overall progress and achieving their goals.

Seamless integration: The connection between both platforms eliminates the need for screenshots and manual data uploads, simplifying the user experience and promoting greater engagement with their training and wellness.

Motivation and inspiration: The Strava community, known for its sense of support and collaboration, has become an even more inspiring place where users can find inspiration to optimize their sleep, physical activity and recovery habits.

This partnership between Strava and ŌURA represents a milestone in the evolution of training and wellness management. The integration of their platforms opens the door to a new era of knowledge and understanding of the human body, empowering athletes to make more informed decisions and reach their full potential safely and sustainably.