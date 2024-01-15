This is how the currency is trading this Tuesday, March 5

The dollar is one of the most popular currencies in the world, accounting for millions of international commercial operations. Trade is carried out in this currency, with which electronic items, clothing, supplies and even raw materials such as oil are traded.

This process involves obtaining physical currencies like your country’s official currency and dollars through an exchange establishment. After making purchases, which should be done when there is a downward trend, investors wait for the best time to sell the currency again, which is when its price rises. With this, they will get returns on getting back the money invested.

In addition to serving savers, the dollar is one of the most used currencies by travelers, since in many countries they do not accept Colombian pesos or emerging currencies, so exchange dollars and even euros through Should be.

Buying physical currencies is an option for saving money in Colombia. , picture: getty images

The dollar in exchange houses: this is how it moves today, March 5

If you want to analyze the value of the dollar at exchange offices throughout the country, keep these values ​​in mind:

City – Buying Price – Selling Price

Bogota DC: $3,760 – $3,830

$3,760 – $3,830 Medellin: $3,660 – $3,830

$3,660 – $3,830 Cali $3,700 – $3,840

$3,700 – $3,840 Cartagena: $3,600 – $3,790

$3,600 – $3,790 Cucuta: $4,030 – $4,170

$4,030 – $4,170 Perera: $3,700 – $3,830

Experts always recommend looking for an establishment that brings together multiple exchange houses, so you can compare buying and selling prices So choose a home that can give you better returns on your money. You can opt for the airport or the shopping centre.

Remember that if you are going to buy dollars (exchange pesos for dollars) keep in mind that you should look for the exchange house with the lowest selling price, which will allocate you less pesos for each dollar sold.

Conversely, if you are going to sell dollars (dollars for pesos), You should look for the exchange house that has the highest buying price, in that they give you more pesos for every dollar you sell.

The dollar’s behavior in Colombia’s spot market has been stable in recent weeks. , picture: Getty Images/Image Source

On the other hand, if you want to evaluate the behavior of dollars per business establishment, keep these values ​​in mind:

Vancouver changes: Buy: $3,780 – Sell: $3,805

Buy: $3,780 – Sell: $3,805 Dollar Point: Buy: $3,760 – Sell: $3,810

Buy: $3,760 – Sell: $3,810 Unichange: Buy $3,680 – Sell: $3,820

Buy $3,680 – Sell: $3,820 Change: Buy $3,670 – Sell: $3,810

Buy $3,670 – Sell: $3,810 South Change: Buy $3,680 – Sell: $3.82

Date – Buying Price – Selling Price

Tuesday, March 5, 2024: $3,740 – $3,850

$3,740 – $3,850 Monday, March 4, 2024: $3,730 – $3,840

$3,730 – $3,840 Sunday, March 3, 2024: $3,730 – $3,840

$3,730 – $3,840 Saturday, March 2, 2024: $3,730 – $3,840

$3,730 – $3,840 Friday, March 1, 2024: $3,730 – $3,840

$3,730 – $3,840 Thursday, February 29, 2024: $3,720 – $3,830