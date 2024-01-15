Uruguayan vice-chancellor recalls “uncomfortable conditions” experienced in Cellac after criticizing Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, upset, walks into a hotel lounge in St. Vincent and the Grenadines In which the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (SELAC) was held. ,Who is talking bad about me? Who is talking bad about me?“, asked.

A few minutes ago, the Vice-Chancellor of Uruguay, Nicolás Albertoni, Condemned political sanctions in Venezuela,

Representing Uruguay, Albertoni made a “respectful and reassuring call for the Government of Venezuela to return to the path of democratic facilitation” and cited President Luis Lacalle Pou, who had said in prior forums that “Uruguay is very vocal about these issues. Not willing to remain silent.” If nothing happens.”

,We find arbitrary sanctions such as those of María Corina Machado and the arrest of activist Rocío San Miguel, as well as the expulsion of the representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, unacceptable.“, he claimed.

Later, in statements to El Observador, Albertoni explained that the situation in Uruguay was “the same since the government began to defend freedom and democracy.” The official preferred not to mention Maduro’s discomfort, although he pointed out that, at the end of the speech, some “inconvenient situations” had arisen, which he preferred not to dwell on.

Already on the return flight, Maduro said that in an interview with Lacalle Pou there were “double standards” and “double morality” because he talked about internal affairs in Venezuela but not about what is happening in Palestine. I did not raise my voice in the same way.

In his speech, Albertoni also raised the question that not all countries are “in the same boat” with regard to protecting democracy, rule of law and human rights in the region.

In more detail infobae