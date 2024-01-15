Sydney Sweeney stuns at the Oscars after-party, wearing the same dress as Angelina Jolie twenty years ago

While Fashion Week and many of its shows are finally over, fashion figures and celebrities present in Paris have left the front rows and social evenings of the French capital to return to the glow of red carpets on the occasion of the Oscars 2024. .This is especially the case Sydney Sweeney Who went to Hollywood to attend the most prestigious event of the film industry and created a sensation with her look. And for good reason: invited to the Oscars after-party organized by Vanity Fair, the actress paid a fashionable and sensual tribute to one of her elders, Angelina Jolie.

Sydney Sweeney: She pays a glamorous fashion tribute to Angelina Jolie in Marc Bouvier dress

Particularly glamorous before the 2024 Oscars photocall after-party, Sydney Sweeney Wore an off-white satin dress from the archives of designer Marc Bouvier, matching it with a stole. Apart from its chic and sheer sensuality, there is nothing unknown about this dress: in 2004, twenty years ago, it was Angelina Jolie who wore it to present the Oscar for Best Design.

In short, a successful fashion tribute with a modern twist has been conceived Sydney Sweeney And her stylist Molly Dixon: The gorgeous river necklace that Angelina Jolie wore has been replaced by a fashionable three-row model by Messika.

Sidney Sweeney: a glamorous and very American style in the city and on the stage

If her talent as an actress is no longer in doubt, Sydney Sweeney In another area: that of fashion. In fact, since her red carpet debut, the blonde actress revealed Excitement She never ceases to dazzle us with her glamorous and sensuous looks in each of her appearances. An example of inspiration without restraint!

