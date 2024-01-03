Take advantage of the cheapest hours to use the dishwasher

concern of price of light Something normal in 2024 and being able to cope with it electricity bill Month by month it has become one of the Challenges for most Spaniards, That’s why knowing what are the cheapest hours to use the most consuming devices is something we all want to know.

So the cost of electricity for today, Wednesday 14 February 2024Experience A fresh lookto reach 59.57 euros Euro per megawatt hour (euro/MWh), according to data reported by iberian energy market operator (OMIE), which is good news, during this day, we will pay less for electricity.

This new figure represents a slight decrease compared to the price recorded this Tuesday, which was 62.72 euros. Consumers who have a regulated or indexed tariff in the free market (PVPC) should carefully check the cheapest and most expensive hours of electricity.

What is the cheapest time for lights on Wednesday, February 14th?

The cheapest electricity rates for Wednesday will be offered between 2 and 3 pm.with a cost of 39.88 Euro per megawatt hour (euro/MWh). As it is the middle of the day, we can all take advantage of this affordable rate, especially for daily tasks like cooking, setting up the washing machine or using the dishwasher.

the rest of more affordable time slots They will be visible even in the middle of the day. Those hours are as follows:

12:00 to 13:00: €46.1/MWh

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: €41.1/MWh

15:00 to 16:00: €40/MWh

16:00 to 17:00: €43/MWh

opposite of this, The maximum cost of electricity will be recorded between Arrival at 08:00 and 09:00, 85.16 Euro per megawatt hour (euro/MWh). Although the morning will start with notable increases, there will also be peaks in the late afternoon that will result in higher electricity prices, so it is advisable to avoid these as much as possible.

Hourly Electricity Prices on Wednesday, February 13, 2024

So if you want to know what Hourly Electricity Prices on Wednesday, February 14, 2024Below we explain it so you can organize your day and your use of the devices:

00:00 to 01:00:€60.63/MWh

01:00 to 02:00:€59.34/MWh

02:00 to 03:00:€55.76/MWh

03:00 to 04:00:€54.79/MWh

04:00 to 05:00:€55.06/MWh

05:00 to 06:00:€59.21/MWh

06:00 to 07:00:€64.95/MWh

07:00 to 08:00: €74.28/MWh

08:00 to 09:00:€80.56/MWh

09:00 to 10:00:€69.65/MWh

10:00 to 11:00:€59.87/MWh

11:00 to 12:00:€47/MWh

12:00 to 13:00:€46.1/MWh

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: €41.1/MWh

14:00 to 15:00:€39.88/MWh

15:00 to 16:00:€40/MWh

16:00 to 17:00:€43/MWh

17:00 to 18:00:€59.93/MWh

18:00 to 19:00:€65/MWh

19:00 to 20:00:€85.16/MWh

20:00 to 21:00:€77.1/MWh

21:00 to 22:00:€69.59/MWh

22:00 to 23:00:€61.77/MWh

23:00 to 24:00:€59.93/MWh

The price is still high in 2024, and it looks like it will continue to rise, so we recommend following some advice power saving To be able to face the next payment without any kind of inconvenience.