Take your music everywhere with the JBL waterproof speaker





In a world where music accompanies us in all our adventures, JBL presents its collection of speakers designed to resist water without compromising sound quality. With JBL Boombox 3, Charge 5 and Pulse 5, you can enjoy your favorite music anywhere, from the pool to the beach, without any worries.

This is thanks to JBL’s focus on innovation and quality, which has created a range of speakers that not only deliver exceptional performance, but are also designed to withstand the elements.

A good example of a perfect companion for outdoor adventures is the JBL Boombox 3, as it combines a robust design with exceptional audio performance. With IP67 certification for dust and water resistance, the Boombox 3 is ideal for taking to the pool, park or beach. Equipped with an advanced subwoofer and JBL Original Pro Sound technology, it delivers deep bass and distortion-free surround sound even at high volumes. Plus, with 24-hour battery life, the Boombox 3 lets you enjoy your favorite music all day long.

Added to this is the JBL Charge 5, which offers water and dust resistance as per the IP67 standard as well as powerful sound and exceptional durability. With an autonomy of up to 20 hours, this speaker is perfect for long periods of time outdoors. Equipped with JBL Original Pro Sound technology, including an optimized high-amplitude driver and two bass radiators, the Charge 5 delivers rich, clear sound even in aquatic environments. Furthermore, its ability to charge external devices makes it the ideal companion for your adventures.

Another piece of equipment that cannot be missing from the list and should be an option is the JBL Pulse 5, which combines the impressive JBL Original Pro sound with a 360-degree light show, all in a standard-compliant water and dust -Resistant in design. IP67. With customizable light sets and up to 12 hours of battery life, the Pulse 5 creates a unique audiovisual experience, perfect for pool or beach parties. Equipped with an independent tweeter and a mounted driver, it delivers clear sound and deep bass in all directions.