Why did the UIF block the bank accounts of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine?

The accounts of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine have been blocked (Photo: UNAM Foundation)

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)UIF), an entity linked to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) blocked the accounts school of medicine From the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM,

In this context Maximum House of Studies clarifies that it is not subject to investigation by the UIFFor which he requested for early release of his bank accounts.

“The Faculty of Medicine and its financial statements have nothing to do with the investigation conducted by the UIF,” UNAM said in a position issued on 23 February.

The university institution specified that the person being investigated Luis Arturo González Nava, former administrative secretary of the Faculty of Medicine, In this sense, he classified the matter as “purely personal”.

UNAM recuses itself from the UIF investigation Photo: Andrea Murcia /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The bulletin also indicates that Gonzalez Nava informed the university last December that his personal bank accounts were blocked by order of the FIU and that faculty accounts were also in the same situation, as his signatures were attached to them. .

UNAM then appointed a new Administrative Secretary and applied for Amparo files direct lawsuits against blocking their institutional accountsSince a federal judge decided not to take the faculty into account as an “injured third party.”

While the matter is resolved, the Administrative Secretariat and Treasury of the University took necessary measures so that the Faculty of Medicine can carry out its important functions without any problem.

As Administrative Secretary, González Nava was in charge of ensuring that extraordinary resources were managed in accordance with the guidelines established in UNAM regulations.

This was his job too Enforce internal policies and procedures of administrative nature and Providing resources to the structural units of the Faculty of Medicine So that he can carry out his activities efficiently.

In short, he was responsible for ensuring that the resources of the educational institution were used appropriately.

Details about the investigation against him were not released by UNAM. The Maximum House of Studies, on the other hand, limited itself to explaining that its former colleague’s signature had been linked by investigative bodies to the office in which he was a partner.