Jimmy Boulter among four ejected in Heat vs. Pelicans

Jimmy Butler was among four players ejected after a fight early in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans game.

reserve of HeatThomas Bryant, and two pelicanThere was also Jose Alvarado and Nazi Marshal gone He punched in with 11:19 left and Miami led 84-81.

fight Started after the star of pelican, zion williamsonstole the ball from jimmy butler and kevin love caught zion williamson To avoid layoffs.

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat was one of four players ejected after a fight during the game against the Pelicans. Photo: Getty

When love is called foul, zion williamson Fell and Marshall ran to object to the way he was fouled. zion williamson,

jimmy butler They faced Marshall and briefly held each other’s necks while teammates and coaches stood around them.

After it appeared that the referees had managed to separate the teams, Bryant and Alvarado began arguing near the table and exchanging blows as a new fight broke out around them.

“All I know is the guys started fighting and I had to protect my guys,” Senter said. Heat, Bam Adebayo. That’s all that happened.

“Obviously, if you leave the bench you’re out, so I tried to stay on the bench and run from bench to bench to see if I could help my teammates. But those fights happen, it’s part of basketball. We compete, we’re gonna have explosions like that.”

The fans gave Marshall and Alvarado, both popular reserves known for their explosive play, a standing ovation as they left the court.

Emotions ran high in the stands too.

A fan wearing a Los Angeles jersey pelican While Alvarado and Bryant were fighting he began throwing things at Miami players and was escorted out by security. Shortly after, a fan wearing a team shirt Heat He was thrown out.

Officers reviewed video of the fight for several minutes before making a decision. four eliminations, Love was considered a common dishonesty.