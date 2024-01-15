Justin Bieber causes controversy between Usher and Justin Timberlake!

Justin Bieber creates controversy between Usher and Justin Timberlake. Both wanted to sign the singer at any cost!

Justin Bieber has been a world-famous singer for many years. Although he stopped his career in music, he is still very popular. At that time, Usher and Justin Timberlake There was actually a fight for that.

Justin Bieber refused to join Usher at the Super Bowl

Recently Justin Bieber has had to face some problems. After suffering facial paralysis, he had to care for his wife Hailey Bieber, who had suffered a stroke. With all these events, he no longer had time for music.

But during the Super Bowl, fans noticed that he was there with Hailey Bieber. Some even thought he was going to hook up with Usher On stage to participate in the show with him.

But what surprised everyone the most was when Justin Bieber refused to go on stage. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Usher revealed the surprising reasons for this denial.

he explained : “Obviously for the Super Bowl, there’s a lot of pressure for me to put on a show. I contacted everyone. Justin wasn’t the only person I talked to about doing it.” ,

Before adding: “But the time was not right. maybe later “ , There’s no doubt that Usher would love to perform on stage Super Bowl with Justin Bieber.

But it seems that he is not ready to come on stage yet. Recently, Usher expressed other beliefs about the singer. The artist admitted that he had an argument with Justin Timberlake.

“It was like a bidding war.”

In an interview with People, Usher revealed that in the early 2000s, he did everything he could to get Justin Bieber signed to his label. A thought shared by Justin Timberlake Didn’t want this talent to go away from him.

Usher revealed: “When you’re at the top of your game, some of the best things are presented to you, and I think, right after (my album) ‘Confessions,’ I was introduced to Justin Bieber.” ,

Before adding: “And to Scooter Braun (who became Justin’s manager). I made Scooter an offer he couldn’t resist. “We formed a bond of friendship.” ,

Usher then clarified: ” But It was clearly a lifelong partnership, And it was like a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake.” , Both the legends wanted to work with Justin Bieber at any cost.

The latter ultimately decided to sign with Usher’s label. The latter also explained: “I’m not sure I understand every producer this artist could benefit from” ,

Before announcing: “But what I can tell you is that I will give you my passion. And I’ll give you everything I’ve got to give.” , During this interview he also confessed that Had a good relationship with Justin Timberlake.

And this, despite this little war over Justin Bieber. Usher also admitted that he wanted to sound off with the former NSYNC star.