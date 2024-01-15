Israel-Hamas War BBC Special: The “wall” that Egypt is building on the Gaza border

Admin 29 mins ago News Leave a comment 51 Views

  • Author, Jake Horton and Daniel Palumbo
  • Role, bbc verification

BBC Verify found that Egypt built a wall more than 3 kilometers long last week and continued to clear a large area along its border with Gaza.

It comes after Israel warned that it was preparing a ground attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Palestinian city has seen a massive increase in population in recent months.

Egyptian officials say “no provisions are being made” for displaced Palestinians. It is intended to become a “logistics hub” for field support.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Soy Anaís Duarte, Chica Polar 2024

Seis vacíos de Polar en la oficina ayudan a reforzar la idea de que no ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved