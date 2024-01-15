Talent or technology that doesn’t contribute anything?

February 24, 2024, Spain, Barcelona: A laptop with a transparent screen in a room in Barcelona, ​​where computer manufacturer Lenovo presents new products. This is a prototype (proof of concept); It is not yet clear whether it will be commercialized or not. The Hong Kong company presents new products and transparent prototypes at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) fair. Photo: Wolf von Dewitz/dpa (Photo by Wolf von Dewitz/Image Alliance via Getty Images) (Image via Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence has already changed the way we work, so it stands to reason that it will also change the tools with which we do it. For example, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display laptop transforms traditional laptop design into a more collaborative device for working in a world of AI-generated content.

The proof of concept of the laptop was presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 2024 and features a 17.3-inch transparent micro-LED screen that allows you to see through it to see what’s on the other side of the screen. The design allows virtual creations to be superimposed onto the real world, essentially becoming a transparent whiteboard. The effect would be similar to Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which drops virtual objects into a real environment.

Overall, Micro-LED displays deliver stunning color and contrast and brightness that rival OLED displays; The ThinkBook’s display is very bright, with a brightness rating of 1,000 nits. Therefore, if there were doubts about the possibility of its use in any environment, indoors or outdoors, the transparency of the screen should not be a problem.

The problem that seems to be there is privacy.But according to Lenovo, transparency will be adjustable in the future to provide more privacy or more transparency for interactions with real-world objects.

Another key element of the design is the keyboard, or lack thereof. Instead of physical keys, the concept laptop has one touch screen keyboard, More importantly, the digital keyboard can be converted into a drawing board for use with a compatible stylus.

Lenovo laptops aren’t the only transparent devices we’ve seen this year. LG’s transparent OLED TVs and Samsung’s transparent micro-LED displays recently wowed us at CES 2024, the technology show held in Las Vegas in January.

It’s exciting to see this technology move beyond giant commercial screens or very expensive televisions. Obviously, such a design is not for everyone, but it could be the future, for example, for creatives who want to see, and others also see, their digital creations in real time in the real world. How they come alive.

OLED T, LG’s transparent TV range

OLED T is the name that this new transparent product family designed by LG will receive. The use of transparent televisions is nothing new, as LG has been showing its progress in this area for several years. What has changed is that they are finally a reality for users.

Due to the transparent screen, all the connections of this television are found in the zero connect box. This connection box is a device that wirelessly transmits signals to the equipment connected to the television. LG’s transparent system consists of a base into which a contrast panel is integrated. This panel will be raised as desired so that the image has the same contrast as a traditional OLED television. Logically, when you get down you will be able to see what is behind the screen.

New transparent micro LED from Samsung

At CES 2024, Samsung unveiled the first transparent version of its micro-LED display technology, which it claims outperforms other transparent displays. Transparent OLED and even LCD displays have been around for some time, but Samsung claims its micro-LED display technology produces brighter, clearer images and is more transparent than current technology. This means you can see objects on the other side more easily through it.

Although transparent screen technology is interesting and may have some uses in the home – imagine a transparent TV that disappears when not in use – Samsung’s first demonstration of transparent micro-LED is specifically for stores with a more commercial focus. Focused on applications.

At the moment, all this technology is in its early stages and it doesn’t look like it will reach the market any time soon. Above all, because it’s not clear what it’s for. Perhaps a teacher wants to see what their students are doing in class through their screen. Or a police officer or a jail officer. But it is also certain that they would all want no one to see what they have on the screen, this type of device does not allow it. Most likely, transparent screens will become part of the decoration of airports, shopping centers or even sports venues. Of course, they should be well marked so that no one bumps into them.

