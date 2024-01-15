Tampa Bay Rays sign Dominican utility man for MLB 2024

dominican infielder, Amed Rosarioexpressed his signature with the institution of tampa bay rays For According to reporters, 2024 mlb,

Everything indicates that the situation wander franco with the team rays This is not very clear. The situation he is going through in the Dominican Republic indicates that he will not step on the diamond until 2024. having said that, Amed Rosario In addition to the exchanges they have made, their positions also include seattle mariners By jose caballerosIn the beginning of the month of January.





Well-known journalist Jeff Passan reported this news through his Profile on social network, “Fielder, Amed Rosario And tampa bay raysThey are agreeing to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, sources told ESPN. Rosary beads“The 28-year-old will bring a strong bat against left-handed pitching and should find at-bats at shortstop, second base and potentially the corner outfield.”He highlighted this in his tweet.

A few minutes later, @MLBNetwork insider, john heymanadded it Amed Rosario Another million dollars will be received in incentives.

Tampa Bay Rays add quality utility for MLB 2024

Amed Rosario He played 142 games with two teams last season: cleveland patron And los angeles dodgers, He collected 39 extra-base hits with 58 RBI (third-most of his career), scored 70, and finished with an offensive line of .263/.305/.378, the result of 134 hits.

tampa bay rays The total comes from 99 wins and a fifth consecutive postseason appearance in 2023. Despite losing one of their great pitchers in the offseason, tyler glasnowThere are still clear favorites in the American League East.