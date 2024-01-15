“The Three Musketeers”, “Consent”, etc. :Britney represented at César du Cinema

Based on the great literary work of Alexandre Dumas, the diptych “The Three Musketeers” has already been a huge success in France with more than 5.8 million visitors. It was nominated in six categories: “Original Music”, “Sound”, “Photography”, “Costumes”, “Sets” and “Visual Effects”. Both films were shot partly in Brittany: in Saint-Malo (35), at Fort Lalatte, in Plevnan (22), on the beach of Plouha (22) and at sea, off the Breton coast, in Saint-Malo. On the frigate. L’Etoile du Roy.

2 “Forbidden to Dogs and Italians” by Ellen Ughetto.

Nominated for a César for best animated film, “Forbidden to Dogs and Italians” also recorded huge public success when it was released in January 2023. It is co-produced by the Rennes company Vivement Lundi!, which is the originator of the puppets, costumes and sets.

“Forbidden to Dogs and Italians” by Ellen Ughetto. (Gabeka Films – Can’t Wait For Monday!)

3 “Summer 96” by Mathilde Bedouet.

Nominated for a César for best animated short film, “Summer 96” combines four techniques with poetry and intelligence: drawing on paper, 2D computers, live action and rotoscoping. This is the sixth festival nomination for the short film, which was recently in competition at the Clermont-Ferrand International Festival and has already been widely acclaimed in Trouville, Dournanez, Brest and Paris. “Summer 96” is co-produced by the Breton company Tita B Productions.

“Summer 96” by Mathilde Bedouet. (Tita B Productions)

4 “The Silent Ones” by Basil Vuillemin.

Nominated for a César for Best Short Fiction Film, “The Silencieux” takes us to a captivating and whimsical closed-door session aboard a trawler at sea. This selection is a new recognition for the film which already has about ten selections in festivals. It is co-produced by the Rennes production company Blue Hours Films and was filmed on the trawler Saint-Alour in Finistère.

“The Three Musketeers”, “Forbidden to Dogs and Italians”, “Summer of 96” and “The Silents” were all supported by Bretagne Cinema. They also received financial support from the Brittany region in partnership with the CNC (National Center for Cinema and Animated Images). With over 800 days of filming scheduled for 2023, Brittany is attracting more and more producers and directors, leading to positive benefits in terms of jobs, economy, tourism and image.

“The Silent Ones” by Basil Vuillemin. (@Blue Hours Films)

5 “Consent” by Vanessa Filho.

Co-produced by the Breton company Windy Production and adapted from the book by Vanessa Springora, “Consent” is a touching film that attracted more than 500,000 viewers. For this film, Vanessa Filho was nominated for a César for Best Original Adaptation and actress Kim Higelin for Best Female Revelation.

“Consent” by Vanessa Filho. (@diaphana)

6 “Disco Boy” by Giacomo Abbruzzese.

Nominated for a César for Best Original Score composed by Vitalik, “Disco Boy” has nearly ten festival selections. The film is co-produced by the Breton company Films Grand Haut.