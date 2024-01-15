Tampa Update Wander Franco case: Out by June

If we go back to the beginning of last year, it was wander franco As one of the major parts in the structure of tampa bay raysBecause he had the youth and potential to become a superstar Major League Baseball (MLB),

You just need to see that he had the best campaign of his early career in 2023 big league, He was able to record 17 home runs, 23 doubles, six triples, and 124 hits overall, along with 58 runs batted in, 30 stolen bases, and a .281 average. all Star for the first time.

It seemed as if the beginning of his stardom might become the end of his time in the world’s best baseball, as he was involved in a delicate court case that led to his removal. rays Until the situation becomes clear.

MLB will not withhold Wander Franco’s salary

Tough news for Wander Franco. In November 2021, he signed an extraordinary contract that guaranteed him $182 million for 11 years, with the possibility of earning $25 more in Season 12. However, it can be canceled if found guilty.

However, the Dominican player is likely to receive his salary for this 2024 season which begins on Thursday, March 28. opening dayin which Tampa Bay will be measured on toronto blue jays In this Tropicana Field.

You may be interested in: At 427 feet: Yandy Diaz’s home run opens Tampa’s slate

according to a Tampa Bay Times Newspaper Publications Written by journalist Mark Topkin. outspoken Was placed on administrative leave by the franchisee Florida,

Dominican will remain on the list until June

This decision was taken jointly mlb And this Players Association, This would simply be a matter of paperwork removing the player from the 40-man roster for Opening Day. While the investigation is developing Dominican Republic.

“By setting an end date for this administrative leave suspension, MLB and the union basically established a two-month window for any developments in their case and situation. If there are none, the parties will meet again and discuss Franco’s administrative may decide to extend the period of your stay on leave. They may move you to a restricted list or consider other options. If there is a significant change in Franco’s circumstances, such as the resolution of the case in the Dominican Republic, So the suspension of the administrative license may end soon.The report says.

According to the information received from the journalist, this license was fixed till June 1. ESPN, Jeff Passan.

As wander franco He did not appear for spring training, leaving it unclear whether he should continue to receive his two million dollar salary. The allegation was that he was not providing his services. But it was not known whether he would be able to enter or not usa Because of his criminal status. This made it impossible for the shortstop to report for training, which is why mlb Decided to eliminate any financial sanctions against him.

For more information follow our official WhatsApp channel