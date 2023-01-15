Abby’s casting in HBO’s The Last of Us could hint at the character’s role in TLOU3

highlight Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, which is expected to follow the game’s sequel closely.

Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby, hinting at a possible story development in the franchise’s third game.

Abby’s muscular physique is an important part of her character, but this may change in future installments, symbolizing growth and change.







After an award-winning first season, HBO the last of us Shooting of the follow-up has started. Joel and Ellie’s difficult journey during the first season closely mirrors the events of Naughty Dogs the last of us Game, so many fans are assuming that the second season will follow the sequel’s plot similarly. Whether that’s a good or bad thing will probably depend on who’s asked, but one thing’s for sure: Abby’s character will likely play a significant role. Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as the controversial yin to Ellie’s yang, and this may provide some clues about Abby’s involvement in any potential third game in the franchise.





When? the last of us part 2 Released in 2020, it quickly became a main topic of conversation in the video game industry due to its highly controversial storyline. The Game of the Year winner is undoubtedly a technical and visual achievement, but the game managed to anger a large portion of its fan base by killing off the fan-favorite character of Joel in the first few hours of the game. To make matters worse, the last of us part 2 The game then forces players to step into the shoes of Joel’s murderer Abby for the second part of her lengthy campaign, as the game sets out to show players her side of the story. It was a bold, innovative, and adventurous story from Naughty Dog, but AB’s involvement in taking the franchise forward is unclear at this time.

The last of us isn’t done with Abby yet





the last of us part 2The epic conclusion sees Ellie save a critically injured Abby after a brutal fight between the two young women, in which Ellie emerges victorious. Further Abby’s fate is unknown, but it is speculated that, along with her friend Lev, she went to Catalina Island, California, to meet the Fireflies. It remains to be seen what role she will play the last of us part 3,

Abby’s physique is a big part of her character

One of Abby’s defining characteristics is her extremely muscular physique. It is clear that losing his father at the hands of Joel had a considerable impact on him, and he likely spent much of his teenage life expressing his anger through physical training. Her impressive physique was alluded to by several characters during the game, so many fans expected a muscular actress to play Abby. the last of us part 2Adaptation of. The game’s conclusion shows a broken Abby emaciated from months of captivity, and it is not known whether she will ever return to her previous size.





Kaitlyn Dever is probably best known for her roles in the TV show Impotent And last Man Standing, the first film for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. The 27-year-old actress’ slight frame could potentially signal the show taking Abby in a different direction. Although Dever may be able to gain the muscles needed for the role, it wouldn’t hurt to have a little insider knowledge about any potential potential for the HBO show. the last of us part 3 The story beats.

Should a rehabilitated Abby once again be the focal point, her muscular physique will no longer be essential, symbolizing a new phase of her life that is not associated with pain and anger. Due to the game’s length the show will extend the events of the sequel over more than one season, but still, no one can say for sure whether the events of the show will overtake the events preceding the game. the last of us part 3 Sees the light of day. Until then, fans can only speculate about where the story will go next, and whether Abby will play any further role.



