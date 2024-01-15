“It shows how crazy the world is, it’s a disaster”

Portugal’s Benfica coach, Roger Schmidt described the threats received by Angel Di Maria this Thursday as “catastrophe” and her family in Rosario, and believed that “they show how crazy the world is.”

“What happened to him and his family shows how crazy the world is. It’s a disaster, a catastrophe, when something like this happens, it affects players and any human being,” the coach said in a statement. Commented at the press conference. His team will play against Chaves this Friday, the 27th matchday of the local league, in which they are in second place in the standings, just one point behind Sporting Lisbon.

The Germans assured that talked with Head Everyone on this topic and in the club tries to “support him as much as possible”., And he highlighted the former central: “He is professional and experienced enough to face this type of situation, but it is difficult and unusual.”

“He’s trying to live a normal life, but of course when something like this happens, There are thoughts that stay in your mindBut we will try to support him,” he said of the Argentina national team footballer, who scored a goal and was captain in last Tuesday’s win against Costa Rica.

The ownership of Angelito and Nicolas Otamendi – who were also part of the Scalaneta tour – in Benfica’s next match is not certain, although Schmidt has “no doubt” that they will arrive safely and be “ready”.

“He has shown over the last 15 years that he can play with national teams and return to the club and play,” he highlighted. However, he warned: “Sometimes they need a vacation.” According to the coach, both Argentine players “are dominant and performing at a high level this season.”

Roger Schmidt, coach of Benfica. Photo: Reuters

Threats to Di Maria in Rosario

Di Maria received threats at her family home last Monday morning. “Even Pularo won’t save you,” This message appeared on the door of the Funes Hills country house in reference to the Governor of Santa Fe. It was received at about 2:30 a.m. in the Funes area near the city of Rosario. And according to a statement from the neighbourhood, the security chief also claimed to have heard four gunshots.

“Recently I was seeing what happened in Rosario, it affects you a lot in the family. My parents and my sisters are there, everything that was happening affected me.” “It shocked me greatly,” he declared. Head during an interview With a sports channel. The threat came in the months when there was talk of Rosario’s possible return to play with Central Jersey in the middle of the year.

this Wednesday, Police arrested Pablo Ezequiel Acoto, 35., identified as the main person responsible for the threats. A series of conversations with a woman named “Tamara” led to his compromise, where he confessed to being responsible for the threats and the shooting.

Pablo Acotto, suspected of threats to Di Maria.

“Pablo Acotto, who was being investigated for drug trafficking, confessed to being the author in the wiretap. Associates Sara Belén Gutiérrez and Gabriel Ismael Pastor were arrested by the PFA and Santa Fe police via PDI. Arrested their home address when they were thinking of fleeing,” Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced. Pullaro expressed himself in this sense.

at home A Bersa 22 caliber pistol was found Along with three ammunitions of equal capacity, a pendrive, two other cell phones, 13.5 grams of cocaine, a watch and a car key. Additionally, a duster truck was seized and Rosario-based couple Gabriel Ismael Pastor (27) and Sara Belen Gutierrez (23) were detained.