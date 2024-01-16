Teoskar says there’s no better place than Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Teoscar Hernandez originally wanted a multi-year contract amid a sluggish free agent market. However, he received an opportunity to join the Dodgers’ lineup who offered the Dominican outfielder a contract. Another $23.5 million for one year,
“I wanted to go to a team that could compete and get to the playoffs, a good team and a good organization that would make me a better player,” Hernandez said in a press video conference Tuesday.
Selected to the All-Star Game in 2021, the 31-year-old hit .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI last season, his only appearances with Seattle, which acquired him from Toronto in the November 2022 trade period. 12 assists, tying him for the lead among Major League outfielders.
“It all depends on confidence at the plate. “That was one of the hardest things for me to feel comfortable in,” he said. “If you look at my numbers, there’s a big difference when I’ve played as a visitor. “I was gaining more confidence at home and trying to do the same on the road.”
Hernandez had a .296 average with 112 RBIs for Toronto in 2021. This was the only time he was selected for the All-Star Game.
Throughout his career, he has hit .261 with 159 home runs, 473 RBIs and 58 assists out of the outfield for the Astros (2016–17), Blue Jays (2017–22) and Mariners.
General manager Brandon Gomes said, “We feel his strength and ability to handle left-handed pitching is an exceptional fit for building our lineup.” He said Hernandez would play every day.
Right fielder Jason Heyward returned on a one-year deal and will face right-handed pitchers. Dominican Manuel Margot, a brand new acquisition, could play with Hayward, given that Mookie Betts will move from the outfield to play more as a second baseman next season.
Los Angeles has been the team that has spent the most money this offseason. They committed to spend $1,235,687,500 on Japanese Shohei Ohtani (capable of excelling as a hitter and pitcher); Pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, as well as Hernandez.
