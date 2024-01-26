Texas Rangers trade Cuban JP Martinez

The 2024 MLB offseason has been a bit unusual. After the stress in which we had to know the destinations juan soto And shohei ohtaniThere is a strange laziness in the market. But the new news is that franchisees are involved in this case Texas Rangers And atlanta braves,

Both teams involved in this transaction added a player born on the island of Cuba. the noob jp martinezThose who landed in the Major Leagues in 2023 will have a new home starting in MLB 2024.

JP Martinez: From Texas Rangers to Atlanta Braves

According to a message in X, the journalist Francis Romero Exchange announced. Source: Cuba’s JP Martínez was transferred to the Atlanta BravesThe above was seen on social networks.

A few minutes later, it passed through a Official statement from the Atlanta Braves He: « Today the Atlanta Braves acquired OF JP Martinez from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league RHP Tyler Owens,,

Martínez, 27, made his Major League debut with the Rangers last season. In 17 games and 44 plate appearances, he hit .225/.250/.325 (9-for-40) with one double, one home run and four RBI. Martínez was named to the MiLB.com Organization of the Year last season after hitting .297 (90 for 303) with 41 extra-base hits and a .963 OPS with three AF-hits. Originally signed by Texas as an international free agent in 2018, the native of Baracoa, Cuba is a career .257 hitter (434-for-1,686) in the minor leagues.,

