The new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft have experienced quite unusual behavior since their release back in November 2020. In addition to the countless stock problems that did not allow every user to be able to buy the console when they wanted, as the months passed we saw both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series Their recommended selling prices were increasedSomething that had not happened in the recent history of the industry.

Since then, both consoles have adopted a retail price of 549.00 euros. However, the situation has improved so much in the last year that offers and packs (with genuine discounts) have been quite regular for some time now. In fact, at this time we can find xbox series x At the price of 479.00 euros in MediaMarkt. This represents a total discount of 70 euros compared to the recommended retail price of the console, and we will receive it at our home in the same day with free shipping.

The console was already subject to huge discounts during the last months of November and December, but if we could not take advantage of them, now is a great time to get it. Hardware of the current generation of consoles, From the first moment you will feel that it is a modern device, because thanks to its GDDR6 memory and the speed of its NVMe M.2 SSD, scrolling through menus, loading times and other aspects will be accomplished in the blink of an eye. eye.





Although many people think that PlayStation 5 is the best console of the Xbox series The most powerful console on the market, The Microsoft device uses AMD hardware that delivers great performance. Specifically, it has an 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor with a clock speed of 3.8 GHz. Furthermore, its GPU is based on RDNA 2, and is capable of offering 12 TFLOPS.

