Texas resident becomes millionaire from Mega Millions drawing

A Texas resident woke up a millionaire after the drawing this Saturday mega millions Which was done yesterday.

mega millions This is a very popular lottery in the United States. Players choose numbers and, if they match the numbers selected in the draw, they can win very attractive prizes.

The person was the winner after simultaneously matching the numbers 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44 drawn on the white balls. mega ball Golden 16.

mega millions It is known for its huge jackpots, which often reach millions of dollars, making it one of the most popular lotteries in the country.

Currently, the jackpot of this draw has reached an amount of one billion dollars.

This is the sixth time in less than six years that the prize has reached this amount, as no tickets matched all six numbers drawn.

Although no one claimed the jackpot, there was one lucky winner creedmoorA city near Austin took home a million dollar winning ticket by matching all five white ball numbers.

The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, March 26, and if someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fifth-largest prize in history. mega millions With an estimated cash value of $525.8 million.

One of the most recent Mega Millions winners texasThere were one in a million in Richwood, a town about 50 miles south of Houston.