The 10 best shortstops of all time according to MLB Network

MLB Network is continuing its annual tradition of ranking the “10 Best Players of All Time” at each position. best starting pitcher And Receiver.
On Thursday it was our turn to evaluate today’s best shortstop.
Using rankings based on players’ past performance, a variety of offensive and defensive metrics, advanced data and traditional numbers, as well as analysis from MLB Network’s research team, “The Shredder” compiled his list of the top 10 players. of. Time on this in every situation.
Here is the full schedule of when the rankings for each post will be revealed:
January 16: Right fielder
January 17: Second Base
January 18: First base
January 24: Left fielder
January 25: Center fielder
January 31: Third Base
February 1: Relief pitcher
10 best shortstops of all time
Corey Seager moves into first place in 2023 after winning his second World Series title – and second World Series MVP. Last year’s leader was Trea Turner, who fell to fifth place after an up and down first year with Philadelphia. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor moved up three points to second and Dansby Swanson moved up five spots, while there are three new members to the top 10, including the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.
1. Corey Seager, Tex. (Last year: 4)
2. Francisco Lindor, NYM (5)
3. Xander Bogaerts, SD (3)
4. Dansby Swanson, CHC (6)
5. Tree Turner, PHI (1)
6. Bo Bichette, TOR (7)
7. Carlos Correa, Minn (2)
8. Willie Adams, MIL(NR)
9. Bobby Witt Jr., KC(NR)
10. JP Crawford, SEA(NR)
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball