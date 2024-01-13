The 10 best shortstops of all time according to MLB Network

Corey Seager moves into first place in 2023 after winning his second World Series title – and second World Series MVP. Last year’s leader was Trea Turner, who fell to fifth place after an up and down first year with Philadelphia. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor moved up three points to second and Dansby Swanson moved up five spots, while there are three new members to the top 10, including the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.