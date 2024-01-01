‘The Last of Us’ Season 2: Cast, Plot, News and More

first season of the last of us was a real TV phenomenon – a video game adaptation that challenged the skeptics by winning over both existing fans and And Who had no prior knowledge about it, and made Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal superstars overnight. Now, another Hollywood insider is all set to join him for the second installation of the show and thus, take his career to a whole new level: book smartKaitlin Dever.

The 27-year-old actor who also gave an extraordinary performance in Netflix Incredible in 2019 and was Emmy nominated for its turn in 2021 Impotent, is set to play the role of Abby, a brutal soldier who is part of a Seattle-based militia group. In the last of us part iiThe sequel to the video game on which the second season of the series will be based, Abby is one of the two playable central characters, along with the first installation’s lead Ellie.

Season one ends with Joel (Pascal) rescuing Ellie (Ramsey) from surgeons who were preparing to operate on her in hopes of developing a cure for Cordyceps, and then lying to her about what happened. . If the show follows the structure of the game, it should begin with Joel telling his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) the truth about Ellie’s recovery. Then, we jump forward four years to see Joel, Ellie, Tommy, and co-mates living together in Wyoming. Then Joel and Tommy, while on patrol, meet a stranger named Abby and save her from an infected horde. He is part of the Washington Liberation Front and, unknown to them, is on a quest for revenge that will have a deep impact on all of them.

Per deadlineShortly after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike in November, Dever emerged as the frontrunner for the part, and closed the deal shortly thereafter. Series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann told the publication, “Our casting process for season two is the same as season one: We look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material.” “Nothing matters more than talent, and we are thrilled to have an acclaimed artist like Caitlin join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

Are you also joining the group as filming begins in Vancouver next month? beefJesse described Young Mazino as “a pillar of his community who puts the needs of others before his own, sometimes at terrible cost”, and madam webIsabella Merced as Dina, Jesse’s ex and Ellie’s new girlfriend, who is “a free spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the cruelty of the world in which they live”. “I can’t wait for that story,” Ramsey told the British. the trend In her cover interview for the July 2023 issue, Ellie and Dina’s relationship last summer. We can’t either.