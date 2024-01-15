The 10 most exciting things to expect from American Horror Story: Fragile…

Summary

Many mysterious figures such as Ms. Preacher and Cara Delevingne’s character are shrouded in mystery.

Anna Victoria Alcott is given drugs that cause memory loss and loss of time.

Ashley and her involvement in witchcraft, as well as Cara Delevingne’s role as Nurse Ivy, raise more questions in AHS: Delicate.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 is set to conclude the disturbing series after a hiatus of more than six months, and there’s still a lot more to come. AHS is a popular horror anthology series from Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy. Each season focuses on a different theme, with the latest season 12 focusing on a horror story about a Hollywood star being stalked and pregnant while campaigning for the Oscars. Season 12 stars Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott, Matt Czuchry as her husband Dex, and Kim Kardashian as ruthless PR executive Siobhan Corbyn.

Apart from the main cast, there are several mysterious characters whose identities seem somewhat unclear. Julie White plays Mrs. Preacher, Cara Delevingne plays a mysterious stalker who reveals her name is Ivy, and Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman play mysterious women in black also known as Ashley. Was. With a long hiatus and only four episodes left in the season, the series has a lot to look forward to in the second half of the season, with some terrifying and exciting events set to happen.

10 Who is Mrs. Preacher?

stalker or secret companion

Ms. Preacher appeared throughout Delicate Part 1, but little is known about her character. At first it seemed like she was stalking Anna and trying to torment her, but with more appearances, she may actually be trying to protect her. Anna is desperate for a child and is undergoing IVF in the hopes of getting pregnant, but everyone close to Anna seems to be incredulous, and Anna is untrustworthy due to memory loss and unconsciousness. Ms. Preacher may be one of the few people on her side who has answers.

He is yet to play an important role

Spiders feature prominently in AHS: Delicate’s marketing material, but apart from a few small references in Episode 1, where Anna pulled a long strand of spider web from her hair and a literal spider appeared, the season was “I didn’t reference them.” There’s nothing else to do. The baby growing inside Anna is unlikely to be a spider, as flashbacks reveal that other women have given birth under similar circumstances to her, and although their babies apparently Was not revealed, showed the hand of a human child with long black claws.

8 Is Adeline Really Dead?

Or Sonia is just pretending

Dex had been married before beginning his relationship with Anna, but his first wife, Adeline, died under circumstances that have yet to be revealed. In a strange twist, a woman identical to Dex’s dead wife, except for the new haircut, is taken on as one of Dex’s clients. There is uncertainty as to who this woman is and whether she is actually Dex’s wife, who pretended to die and came back with a new identity, or whether there is some more mysterious connection. Anyway, this question will have to be answered in a tricky Part 2.

7 Anna is drunk

What happens when Anna faints and loses time

One of the most intense moments in Delicate Part 1 came when Anna was tied to a chair by two women dressed in black before she was injected with something, and when she woke up in her bed she found that her The child is roaming in her stomach, thinking that she has lost her child. weight. Child. Anna is given various mysterious drugs by doctors, her partner and Siobhan. It is almost certain that these problems are related to Anna wasting time, ranging from a few hours to an entire week. But after wasting so much time, the show needs to explain what happens to it when it wastes time.

6 How Ashley and Ashley Stay Young

They appear to practice some secret rituals

Black women in multiple time periods, with hundreds of years between them, were shown to be the same women who identified themselves as Ashley and Ashley, two disaster PR executives. Apparently, it seems that women haven’t aged since at least the 1500s. They clearly have a better understanding of the children who are changed to give women what they want deep down, but to what extent are these children good? , nor to what extent Ashley is involved, remains to be explained.

5 Is Cara Delevingne’s mystery wife involved?

Whose nurse is Ivy?

Cara Delevingne has also appeared in every episode of AHS: Delicate, but her true identity remains a mystery. She is first seen at the beginning of episode 1 visiting a fallen bird’s nest where the baby birds no longer live, then in each subsequent episode she returns to see Anna. Her most involved scene in Part 1 comes when she appears as Nurse Ivy in a hospital performing an ultrasound on Anna before tragedy strikes. It is unclear what Cara’s character does and who she is related to, but it is likely that she works with the Women in Black.

4 Anna won an Oscar

after the competition is over

Anna campaigns for the Oscars throughout Part 1 with the help of her PR manager Siobhan. Her main competition seemed to be a young rising star, Babette Eno (Taylor Richardson), but in episode 5 Eno admitted that her desire to win an Oscar coincided with her desire to have a child. Shortly after, it is revealed that Babette died in a tragic accident, paving the way for Anna to win the Oscar. This may also be the exchange that prompts Anna to abandon her child, as the previous woman in the series did.

3 How Anna Victoria Alcott Was Cast

This may be due to heredity

The show revealed that many other women in the story suffered mysterious pregnancies and encounters with black women just like Anna. This may be something that has been passed down through the generations, either on Anna’s side, with her middle name, Victoria, possibly referencing her ancestor of the same name, or through her husband, Dex. It appears that Dex’s mother holds a grudge against his father after years of manipulation, which may be related to what is currently happening with Anna.

2 Dex May Know More Than He’s Saying

Dex, full name Dexter Harding Jr., may be involved in the terrible events happening to his wife Anna. It seems that Dex is hiding secrets about his late wife and his new client, Sonia. Additionally, in the first episode, when Dr. Andrew Hill (Dennis O’Hare) announces the good news that the couple is pregnant, he talks directly to Dex about the good news. Anna notices this strange exchange and questions it, but is ignored. It seems that Dex also knows the things that were said in his absence, but due to Anna’s poor memory he easily forgives this.

1 Women have been elected throughout history

What happened to them and their children?

Other women were offered some kind of deal in exchange for their children, and the children born turned out to be non-human. However, what happened to these women has not been revealed yet. With Victoria, her deal was for a long and powerful reign, and if we look at the history of the show, she became the longest-reigning monarch until Queen Elizabeth II surpassed her record. Didn’t leave. But where the children were taken and what happened to the other women after the deal was made remains to be seen in American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2.

