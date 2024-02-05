The 2024 Caribbean Series gets underway: results, standings and calendar

The 66th edition of the Caribbean Series continuesThis is a special edition because it returns to a neutral location: the United States. From February 1 to 9, 2024, LoanDepot Park, home of MLB’s Miami Marlins, will witness the most important Latin American baseball tournament.,

This competition was first organized in 1949 And this will be the third time Controversy in the United States, as also occurred in 1990 and 1991.

So far Representatives of the Dominican Republic have received 22 titlesafter this Puerto Rico teams ninth with 16, Mexico collects nine., Cuba adds eightthe teams Venezuela has seven, There are two in Panama and one in Colombia.

Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic are the current champions, after Venezuela captured the title in 2023.

Which teams will play in the 2024 Caribbean Series?

This year, the Caribbean Series will be played by seven teams: the champions of the leagues of Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic; Novena will also have representatives from Panama, Nicaragua and Curaçao as guests.

Participating teams of 2024 Caribbean Series

Curacao: curacao sun

Nicaragua: Rivas Giants

Mexico: orange trees of hermosillo

Panama: Chiriquí Federal

Puerto Rico: Caguas Creoles

Dominican Republic: Lissie Tigers

Venezuela: sharks of la guerra

current position

Country equipment Victory Garland , panama Chiriquí Federal 3 0 1,000 Puerto Rico Caguas Creoles 3 1 .750 Venezuela sharks of la guerra 2 1 .667 Dominican Republic Lissie Tigers 2 2 .500 Curacao curacao sun 1 2 .333 Mexico orange trees of hermosillo 1 3 .250 nicaragua Rivas Giants 0 3 ,000

Current calendar and results

United States Eastern Time (ET)*

Thursday 1 February

Nicaragua 2-5 Puerto Rico

Curacao 6-5 Mexico

Venezuela 3-1 Dominican Republic

Friday 2 February

panama 7-3 curacao

Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico

saturday 3 february

Venezuela 4-2 Curacao

Mexico 3-4 Panama

Dominican Republic 5-2 Puerto Rico

sunday 4th february

Panama 6-3 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela

Mexico 9-1 Dominican Republic

monday 5th february

Nicaragua vs. Curacao 10:30 AM.

Venezuela vs Mexico 3:30 pm

Puerto Rico vs. Panama | 8:30 pm

Tuesday 6th February

Mexico vs Nicaragua 10:30 AM.

Curacao vs. Dominican Republic | 3:30 pm

Panama vs Venezuela 8:30 pm

Wednesday, February 7

Curacao vs. Puerto Rico 10:30 AM.

Dominican Republic vs. Panama | 3:30 pm

Nicaragua vs. Venezuela 8:30 pm

Thursday 8th February

Semifinal B

3rd place vs 2nd place 3:30 pm

Semifinal A

Fourth place vs. first place 8:30 pm