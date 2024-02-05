The 2024 Caribbean Series gets underway: results, standings and calendar

The 66th edition of the Caribbean Series continuesThis is a special edition because it returns to a neutral location: the United States. From February 1 to 9, 2024, LoanDepot Park, home of MLB’s Miami Marlins, will witness the most important Latin American baseball tournament.,
This competition was first organized in 1949 And this will be the third time Controversy in the United States, as also occurred in 1990 and 1991.
So far Representatives of the Dominican Republic have received 22 titlesafter this Puerto Rico teams ninth with 16, Mexico collects nine., Cuba adds eightthe teams Venezuela has seven, There are two in Panama and one in Colombia.
Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic are the current champions, after Venezuela captured the title in 2023.
Which teams will play in the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This year, the Caribbean Series will be played by seven teams: the champions of the leagues of Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic; Novena will also have representatives from Panama, Nicaragua and Curaçao as guests.
Participating teams of 2024 Caribbean Series
current position
|Country
|equipment
|Victory
|Garland
|,
|panama
|Chiriquí Federal
|3
|0
|1,000
|Puerto Rico
|Caguas Creoles
|3
|1
|.750
|Venezuela
|sharks of la guerra
|2
|1
|.667
|Dominican Republic
|Lissie Tigers
|2
|2
|.500
|Curacao
|curacao sun
|1
|2
|.333
|Mexico
|orange trees of hermosillo
|1
|3
|.250
|nicaragua
|Rivas Giants
|0
|3
|,000
Current calendar and results
United States Eastern Time (ET)*