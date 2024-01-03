The City of Buenos Aires will prioritize medical care for Buenos Aires residents in public hospitals

Video: Photos of Argerich Guarda filled with people arriving from Buenos Aires province over the weekend go viral

A new point of conflict between Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires governments has arisen after a video went viral of guards guarding an Argerich hospital filled with patients seeking medical attention from Buenos Aires province. The images highlight a situation that is not new but has become more pronounced in recent months: many people do not get answers in Buenos Aires public health and end up going to the federal capital for treatment, here Even in non-emergency situations.

Head of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Jorge Macri explained that they are working on a new diagnosis and care system that gives priority to Buenos Aires residents in public hospitals., Besides, They can start transferring the costs of consultations to the government of Axel Kicillof to the people of Buenos Aires, “We need the province to take its responsibility for health at its origin,” he said in conversation with Marcello Longobardi. Rivadavia Radio.

“What is happening is something historic, but it is reaching the highest peak of complexity. The level of mismanagement and disinvestment in public health at the provincial level is severe. Note that most municipalities do not have municipal health where they say they come from. We try very well, but there are limits. Our responsibility is to try to give priority to neighborhoods that support public order,” Macri explained.

The head of the government clarified that there will be no change in the care of those who are in danger to life or in an emergencyBut clarified that in the majority of cases Buenos Aires residents who cross General Paz in search of medical care transmit through the guards conditions that are not actually primary care.

He also singled out the situation of Buenos Aires residents who work and pay taxes in the capital, who will be guaranteed public health access to hospitals.

A video went viral this weekend in which a Doctors at Argerich Hospital He had a heated conversation with a dozen patients from Buenos Aires who came to the guardHe complained about the slow speed of service.

“We’ve been here for four hours,” You heard a woman say. The doctor, completely overwhelmed by the allegations, starts asking them where they have come from for treatment. “I come from La Plata”, Another one of them says. “From Florencio Varela”, “From here to Zapiola”, “From Aldo Bonzi”, “From Avellaneda”, The people present kept saying.

Noting these reactions, the doctor was emphatic in his defense: “No one came from La Boca. Here I serve and have resource capacity for patients from the federal capital, especially La Boca. That’s why I have more workload. everyone comes here,

“I’m careful about who I can take care of because this oncology hospital has washed its hands of it,” the doctor said, referring to an IOMA patient who came to a Buenos Aires hospital. “The man from Avellaneda also washed his hands,” he said.

“So wait a while and I’ll take care of you,” the surgeon excused himself.

At the end of the video, when the doctor continues to explain the reasons for the delay in care, people reproach him that no one told them that they were overwhelmed by the capacity of the guards.

“Wait for me because there is no one else and they haven’t invented the bunk bed yet. The doctor replied before returning to his office, “I would like to ask you for a little time and take care of you.”

“So, four more hours?”, a woman replied, confused. “Or five…” The doctor fell silent, walking towards his workplace. “You are courageous!” Another woman shouted angrily at him, who then threatened to kill him. “Burn everything.”

Official sources of the Buenos Aires government said infobae That these types of situations are not new. In fact, the Ministry of Health is working to strengthen primary care through Health and Community Action Centers (SESACs) so that residents can get care in their neighborhoods with their family doctors, and not in public hospitals. He explained, “The images in the video are exactly what we want to avoid, the fall of the guards.”

Historically, public health utilization in the city is 60/40. 60% are from Buenos Aires and 40% from other cities, the majority from the Buenos Aires suburbs. This index has remained relatively stable for several years, although Buenos Aires health officials are cautious because they believe that demand from people from other provinces may increase due to the economic situation.