Why is it an important time to pay off your credit card debt?

1 Ask for a reduction in your interest rate One of the first things you should do is ask the company that issues your credit card to lower their interest rates. While the Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that its first interest rate cut is likely to happen within several months, the average credit card interest rate is already well above the rate set by the Fed. Most companies offer promotional rates and ways to transfer your balance to a card with lower interest rates, at least for the first year. These promotions can keep your debt from increasing. That said, you’ll likely have to pay a balance transfer fee and pay off your balance before a certain promotion window ends, otherwise additional interest will accrue. Furthermore, reports on banking industry sentiments show that banks are becoming increasingly conservative when making loans, meaning they may find it more difficult to refinance.

2 Pay off your high-interest debt first Known as the “avalanche approach”, it will always be more efficient to pay off the debt that is accruing interest the fastest than starting with the debt with the lowest interest. This is the smartest financial way to manage your debt. Another strategy, known as the “snowball approach”, considers the psychological rewards of paying off smaller debts first, which can increase confidence before embarking on larger debts. Some financial advisors believe this approach is more motivating. You can get free counseling from the National Foundation for Credit Counseling at nfcc.org.

3 Consolidate Your Loans and Reduce Your Student Loan Payments Advisors encourage consumers to consolidate their debt with fixed rates whenever available. The Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Guide to Paying Off Your Debt can help you make a plan. When it comes to student loan payments, make sure all those loans are consolidated and you’re taking advantage of any opportunities to lower your monthly costs. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program is one of several forgiveness options still available to many student loan borrowers. Other sources for borrowers include: false certification, borrower defense, educational institution closure, total and permanent disability, as well as alternative compensation programs such as income-based repayment.