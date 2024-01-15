The City player who was injured two weeks after playing in the Champions League

2024-03-24
new problem for pep guardiola A few days after two important matches took place, one for the Premier League and the other Champions League,
And the wonderful friendly match that Brazil won against England 1-0 became a disappointment for the Spanish coach and Manchester City.
Before the first quarter of the game, City captain and England captain Kyle Walker was injured, who went down with a problem in his left thigh and had to be treated by the medical services.
Walker forgot To try yourself for a few minutes, gareth southgate He did not want to take any more risks and brought in Ezri Konsa in his place, an Aston Villa player making his debut with the Three Lions.
The right-back immediately went into the locker room tunnel to treat the physical problems that had forced him to leave the field earlier than expected.
Apart from missing the match against Brazil and of course the second friendly against Belgium, the most worrying thing is the two matches that are close to Manchester City.
final for manchester city
After the national team break, Manchester City will receive armoryleader of Premier League, at the Etihad Stadium; And exactly one week later the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu.
kyle walkerAlso captain of the Citizens, he has played 38 games for Manchester City so far this season, 37 of which he has played as a starter. Pep Guardiola has faced yet another problem as he waits to know the seriousness of his injury.
(tags to translate)real madrid