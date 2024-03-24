Los Angeles: Incredible, Kanye West’s wife is not (really) naked

Bianca Sensori wore an oversized fur coat while dining with Kanye West and his daughter. Far from her usual attire…

So Bianca Sensori wore a coat, and the American celebrity press was impressed. According to reports, rapper Kanye West and his wife went out for dinner with the artist’s daughter North West at a trendy restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. tmz,

As usual many paparazzi were present. But unlike usual, the 29-year-old young woman was very covered up, and since she had chosen a large fur coat, she was doubled up. For several months, he and his wife have courted controversy, following which he regularly walked around almost completely naked.

Bianca and Kim are friends now?

Looking for style or buzz? Still, her outfit didn’t go down well with North West’s mom, Kim Kardashian, 10, who has been spending a lot of time with her dad lately. The star influencer reportedly asked her ex-husband to convince Bianca to tone down the immodest attire in the presence of their daughter.