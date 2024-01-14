The coach of Pumas UNAM gave strong reasons for not giving Piero Quispe his debut against FC Juarez for the 2024 Clausura tournament.

Piero Quispe did not add minutes in his LIGA MX debut and coach Gustavo Lema cited this as the sole reason for the Peruvian not playing.

Gustavo Lema decided not to play Piero Quispe against FC Juárez. , libero composition

UNAM PUMAS Made his debut in a 1–0 win against FC Juárez at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Liga MX’s 2024 Clausura tournament, in what could have been the first official match. piero quispe With painting ‘Feline’. However, ultimately He was left on the bench with no playing opportunities.,

Hours before the match, it was revealed that the 22-year-old attacking midfielder would not start as a starter and would wait for his chance as a substitute. but dt gustavo lema Opted for don’t give him a minuteSomething that upset both the university and the Peruvian fans and they expressed it on social networks.

After the win, the Pumas tactician came out to face the media and gave a tough reason for not fielding Quispe, arguing that The main reason for this was the ejection of defender Nathan Silva in the 81st minute.Despite the fact that in his initial idea he had planned to implement it.

“As far as Piero (Quispe) is concerned, we thought he would have minutes. When and how much? The game was going to decide. The game happened that way. We understood that we had to strengthen the band and also more removals”He announced at a press conference.

Piero Quispe could make his Mexican football debut against Atletico San Luis

Piero Quispe may get a chance to debut with Pumas UNAM in Clausura MX 2024. The Aztecs’ second date of competition, when they visit Atlético San Luis Next Friday, January 19, the match kicks off at 9:00 pm in Mexico (10:00 pm in Peru) at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium in San Luis Potosí.

Join Libero WhatsApp Channel