The dollar is trading higher again in Colombia this January 23

The dollar begins to rise again in Colombia this Tuesday, January 23, 2023

According to data from Set-FX, the forex opened at $3,920, which means an increase of $16 compared to the previous close, which was $3,904.

The price has reached a minimum of $3,912, Maximum price $3,925 and average price $3,917.

This Tuesday, January 23, the dollar in Colombia is quoted as:

Behavior of the dollar in Colombia. Photo: Valora Analytik

During the day, the Bank of Japan kept the interest rate below 0.1%, keeping it at a historic low.

The central bank of that country also announced Which estimates that Japan’s inflation will end above 2% annually in 2024.

In the case of the United States, the market is paying attention to the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the fourth quarter of 2023, which will be released this week.

On the national scene it was known that the Finance Ministry had made a fresh call for interested parties to join the process in order to maintain the administration. National Pension Fund of Territorial Institutions (FONPET).

With the above, those interested in managing $47.5 billion can apply until next February 28.

Also, this Tuesday, January 23, new The financial opinion survey was delivered by Federico in collaboration with the stock exchange.

There the market expects a decline in interest rates, inflation and economy growth by 2024.

