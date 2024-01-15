The English Premier League giant says it makes no sense to buy the Frenchman

2024-03-19



New co-owner of manchester united, jim ratcliffe, He assured that his commitment to bringing the English club back to the top does not include signing big stars such as the midfielder. Real Madrid Jude Bellingham. ratcliffe He recently purchased 25% of the club’s shares for £1 billion ($1.2 billion) and took charge of the club’s sporting policies. Manchester United.

Confirms where Xabi Alonso is going to coach next season: “We have been planning the team for a long time”

With the popular ‘Red Devils’ in a major title drought for years and difficulties in Eric ten Hag’s second season as coach (currently 6th in the Premier League), Old Trafford fans were hopeful that the petrochemical company’s The arrival of the billionaire owner will make important signings for Ineos next summer that will represent a great economic injection. In a podcast by an Ineos cyclist (whose team) ratcliffe 71-year-old businessman Geraint Thomas was asked about the possibility of signing the star real Madrid Jude Bellingham. “He is a great footballer, but he is not our target. The solution is not to spend huge amounts of money on a few big players,” he replied. ratcliffe, “It has already been done: if you look at the last 10 years, a lot of money has been spent on players. The first thing that needs to be done is to put the right people in the right positions to manage and direct the club.”

“And making sure you recruit right is an important part of football today.”

They will never sign Mbappé

Later in the program they were given ratcliffe French signing likely to choose between klian mbappe For him Manchester United Or Tadej Pogačar, double Tour winner for the Ineos cycling team: “I would rather sign the next Mbappé than spend money to buy successes.”

Real Madrid confirms a tough blow with Thibaut Courtois: he has injured his other knee and will now be out