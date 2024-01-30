Video game Today they have incredible graphics, but the memories of the classics from the 80s and 90s are still alive. Fortunately, there are peace Modern devices that allow you to enjoy these games without worrying about low resolution or analog connections. whether you are a fan nintendo Oh Sega, their updated consoles offer a vintage feel with modern technology. We present to you the five best retro consoles of 2024.

atari 2600+

Best for playing old video games

Lovers of classic video games will definitely remember and appreciate the Atari 2600, released in the 1970s. Today, the Atari 2600+ is presented as a recreation of the original, but with many modern features. The updated version has an HDMI output for connecting to a TV, a widescreen mode, and a larger cartridge that makes it easier to insert games.

This retro console is compatible with hundreds of Atari 2600 and 7800 games. Plus, it also includes a 10-in-1 cartridge with popular Atari titles like missile Command And video pinball, Finally, it is worth mentioning that, despite having modern technology, it retains the vintage design of the original console, including the legendary wooden finish that will evoke memories for fans.

super nes classic

Best for Nintendo fans

The Super NES Classic has a similar look and feel to the classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System, released in the early 1990s, although it is relatively smaller. It is ideal for those who want to enjoy older titles, as the console includes essential pre-installed games such as super mario kart, donkey kong country And super metroid, The console also features a rewind function that allows players to go back a few seconds in a game, as well as the option to use their gameplay recording as a screen saver.

The Super NES Classic comes with two small wired controllers, an HDMI cable to connect to a TV, and a micro USB cable that acts as a drive port. At its core, the Super NES Classic is the perfect console for those who want to enjoy the memories of Nintendo’s 16-bit glory days.

Sega Genesis/Megadrive Mini 2

best for sega fans

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 surpasses its predecessor with hardware improvements, an extensive collection of 60 classic games, and a more compact console design. Featured titles include Golden Ax II, nuclear runner and of course, Sonic the Hedgehog. Additionally, the console offers the ability to play SEGA CD games with features such as full-motion video and fluid animation.

A standout feature of this retro console is the new six-button control, which provides a hassle-free experience to enjoy all titles. Unlike the previous version’s three-button controls, this improvement eliminates the need to purchase an additional controller. With all these features, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is presented as a gem for Sega lovers.

snk neo geo mini

Best for arcade game fans

A miniature version of the iconic Neo Geo console, the Neo Geo Mini has a portable design that is reminiscent of classic arcade machines and is comfortable to hold. It has a 3.5-inch LCD screen, and while it may be smaller than the larger screens on traditional arcade machines, the Neo Geo Mini does its job quite well. Despite its small dimensions, the console featured a joystick and several buttons, reflecting the essence of classic arcade systems. Additionally, it also includes a headphone jack.

At the same time, Neo Jio Mini can also be connected to television through HDMI port. Unfortunately, the console doesn’t include a cable, which means an additional purchase. Additionally, it must be plugged in to turn on and the controls for this console are sold separately. However, the positive side is that it comes preloaded with 40 classic titles metal Slug, fatal fury special And king of demons And also serves as a great decorative item for the game room.

evercade exp

best portable console

The Evercade EXP offers a better experience than the original model and represents the perfect blend of modern and retro at an affordable price. With an 800 x 480 IPS OLED display, built-in WiFi, and a design that reflects the essence of modern consoles, the Evercade EXP lets you relive classic games through cartridges that include iconic titles from IREM and Capcom , As street fighter ii, final battle And R-type,

A unique feature of this console is its TATE mode, which allows you to play vertically, which is ideal for games like shooting truxton, And, although the slim design may make the use of this mode a little inconvenient, the versatility of switching between modes makes up for this inconvenience. Additionally, the Evercade EXP allows you to plug and play with Atari, Namco, and C64 cartridges. In short, the console stands out for its OLED screen, build quality and diverse game offering, providing excellent value for money for retro enthusiasts.

