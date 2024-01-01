The Chilean Academy of Medicine participates in the creation of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Medical Terms

On November 13, 2023, in a ceremony presided over by the Minister of Science and Innovation of the Government of Spain, Ms. Diana Morant Ripoll, and the President of the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain (RANME), Mr. Eduardo Díaz -Rubio, the first Pan- of Medical Terms The Hispanic Dictionary (DPTM) was made available to the society, being a digital, navigable, and freely accessible work. Coordinated by RANME, there are thirteen ALANAM Academies (Latin American Association of National Academies of Medicine, Spain and Portugal) that are part of this consensual project with an integrated vocation: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The Chilean Academy of Medicine was represented by Dr. José Adolfo Rodríguez Portales, who performed excellent work during the eight years spent in preparing this great work.

In it you will find in Spanish with different regional meanings medical terms used in communication with patients and in literature. In addition, the scientific and medical interpretation of their meanings, to which is added the possibility of navigating from one term to another.

This important representation of the different linguistic areas of Spanish has provided the dictionary with one of its greatest values ​​for the pan-Hispanic society: the rich geographical diversity that facilitates the supranational communication of more than 500 million speakers while strengthening the unity. Does it. Spanish language. Medical language in Spanish. In addition, DPTM includes American English equivalents of all its words, a feature that significantly enriches the work and ensures its usefulness in bilingual environments.

In addition to the scientific and medical explanation of their meaning, the possibility of navigating from one term to another is also added. For example, if you enter the word “flu”, its English translation is “influenza, flu” and the names given to this disease in various Spanish-speaking countries immediately come up: influenza, trancazo (colloquial). Epidemic cold (rare) Influenza (not approved). It contains complete medical description of the disease along with nomenclature.

“We have made a commitment to disseminate this work in our environment and to add new terms, improvements or concepts to what has been written. We invite all members of our Academy to become familiar with this work and to use it, in addition to disseminating it in their workplaces,” emphasized Dr. Emilio Rössler, President of the Chilean Academy of Medicine.

The future of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Medical Terms is extremely promising: thanks to the international codes incorporated in the entries (SNOMED CT, CIE, DCI, etc.), it can be an effective interoperable tool for the creation of medical terms. Electronic Medical Records; Its conception as a digital work involves immediacy in introducing new words and updating existing ones; The possibilities currently offered by artificial intelligence will allow DPTM to explore new essential areas for biohealth research… New paths for the medical language in Spanish.

At the presentation ceremony of the DPTM, a moment of particular importance was experienced: all the Presidents of the participating Academies expressed their clear support for the work with their presence and, with their signatures and declaration, maintained their participation in the work. Committed to. And contribute to the dissemination of the dictionary, a living text that must be permanently updated to accommodate constant advances in medicine and to offer doctors and patients work with academic accuracy and validity.

This dictionary is very relevant for the Chilean Academy of Medicine and that is why we have included direct access in the menu of our website https://www.acadmediachilenademedicina.cl/.

