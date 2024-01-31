Espanyol mascot accuses player Hugo Melo of sexual assault Video

A story that seems unbelievable because it happened to the Spanish footballer on the field of play hugo mallow Was condemned in Barcelona for sexual harassment pet of ‘Parrots’ before a match between Spanish and Celta de Vigo in the 2018–2019 season league,

The former defender of the Galician team was accused ‘Parrot’, A member of the animation team of the Catalan team, the mascot was touched in the chest area under her uniform during the greeting with the footballers of both teams. Cornella-El Pratt Stadium,

In the information revealed by the newspaper aceIt is reported that the victim made a related complaint to the authorities on April 25, 2019, a day after the incidents, where he described how celtic He sexually assaulted her.

“When Hugo Mallow approached the pets, he offered his hand to the parrot, as is usually done, but when he approached Mrs. Anna, who was playing the role of parrot at the time, he offered his hand to the costume And “he touched her breasts.”

After receiving this information, the authorities agreed to temporarily pursue the case, deeming it no longer appropriate. CrimeBut the mascot of Spanish Legally advised and chose to appeal the decision, so Mallow will now have to appear in court to testify. Criminal Court of Barcelona 19,

This version states that the communication agency hugo mallowwhich is currently active Porto Alegre International After a long career in Brazilian celticreported that his client denies the above acts and even claims that the football player did not know the sex of the pet.

When will Hugo Mallow’s trial take place?

While the law examines the evidence, it is a fact that players and victim they have to go Holocaust In the Catalan city, which will take place on July 11, 2024.

According to penal Code If Mallow is found guilty then the Sexual Exploitation The punishment may be two to three years’ imprisonment or, failing which, a financial fine of up to 24 months.