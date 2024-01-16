Formerly rumored actress Margot Robbie may star in Barbie 2

If a Barbie sequel is ever made, one of the actresses who played the famous Mattel doll in live-action before Margot Robbie should take the spotlight.

tl;dr the film barbie There was tremendous success in 2023.

Before Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway almost played Barbie.

sequel to barbie With Anne Hathaway in the lead role, it is not excluded.

Margot Robbie seems reluctant to make a sequel to her stereotypical Barbie.

Barbie’s epic story on screen

The world of cinema has been surprised in 2023. film adaptation of barbieDirected by Greta Gerwig, not only broke box office records, but also touched the hearts of international audiences with its poignant story of self-discovery. However, this was not the first attempt to make a live-action film about Mattel’s iconic dolls.

Previous attempts to bring Barbie to life

Before Margot Robbie took on the role of Barbie on screen, other actresses were considered for the role, including Anne Hathaway. project of barbie It began in 2009 and has seen many ups and downs, including Amy Schumer being attached to the project in 2016 to rework the script and take on the role of Barbie.

barbie sequel project

the film barbie After enjoying phenomenal success, a sequel cannot be ruled out. If this sequel does see the light of day, it’s unlikely it will feature the character of Robbie, whose narrative arc has already been completed. Additionally, Margot Robbie expressed no interest in a sequel. On the other hand, it would be possible to give Anne Hathaway the chance to play Barbie.

Anne Hathaway, a possible Barbie

Actress Anne Hathaway has already brilliantly demonstrated her natural charm and her ability to embody a complex and dynamic character. With her acting style different from Margot Robbie, she can bring a new dimension to the character of Barbie. Her talents as an Oscar-winning actress and her ability to alternate between comedic and dramatic registers make her the ideal candidate to play the lead role in a potential sequel. barbie,