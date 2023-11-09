The house in whose garage Amazon was born is for sale

Admin 1 hour ago Business Leave a comment 58 Views

the house where jeff bezos Established online commerce behemoth Amazon is up for sale and its buyer will get a piece of Internet history.

Bezos and his wife at the time, MacKenzie Scott, were renting that one-story, three-bedroom house near Seattle in the mid-1990s when he began selling books online from their garage.

According to company history, the garage contained only one computer, basic office supplies, and a desk.

Earlier only books were distributed. Amazon says the first was “Fluid Concepts and Constructive Analogy: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought.”

But in just a few years, Amazon became the default choice for online shoppers around the world, causing its current market capitalization to grow to a whopping figure of $1.6 trillion.

143 square meter house with sale price of Just under $2.3 million, According to the real estate agent’s listing, it was “carefully renovated” in 2001, so not much remains from the Bezos era. But, according to the photos, the garage has a re-creation of the original “amazon.com” banner that Bezos previously owned.

(tagstotranslate)sell

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Recharging electric cars is cheaper than buying gasoline, according to study

Currently, owning an electric car is much more profitable than driving a gasoline car. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved