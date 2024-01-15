The iconic Devil Wears Prada trio has succumbed to the hottest makeup trend of the moment

Could there be a Devil Wears Prada 2 on the horizon? Last night, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway came together for an extravagant ceremony. On this occasion, she revealed her natural beauty at the peak of elegance.

This was probably one of the most memorable moments of the evening. Sunday February 25, the symbolic trinity of Devil Wears PradaMeryl Streep, played on screen by Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, met at the 30th edition of Screen Actors Guild Awards, an American ceremony awarding the year’s most talented actors. So all three actresses paid homage to their trendy characters as they appeared in breathtaking outfits, all enhanced with peach-toned makeup. Completely proficient.

actresses of Devil Wears Prada Confirm the spring makeup trend

Get out the soot, make way for the natural! No offense to beauty lovers mob wife, the minimalist beauty look will not be missed this season. Announced as the color of the year 2024 in early January Peach fuzz Increasing investment is being made in celebrity looks at star-studded events. Discreet and suitable for all ages, “Peach Skin” makeup has the ability to give an instant healthy glow and highlight the wearer’s features. A beauty recital by the cast of Miranda Pieterse (Meryl Streep), Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) was confirmed this Sunday, February 25. All three actresses looked brighter than ever and with the same beauty.

She first chose a color with a Nightscent finish, which gave her a glowing complexion. As far as eyes go, Anne Hathaway chose a gradient of peach eyeshadow that matched her salmon blush, while Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep opted for a more subtle option against a backdrop of iridescent beige eyeshadow. They both then amped up their look with a smokey brown line that was delicately placed on the lash line. Finally, the trio of actresses marked their looks with lipsticks close to their natural lip color, a pretty tea pink for Anne Hathaway, a Persian pink for Meryl Streep as well as a bisque pink for Emily Blunt. What a good way to prove that.”no makeup no makeup“Can be perfect as evening makeup this spring.